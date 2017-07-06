BENGALURU: The state government has transferred several IFS officers with immediate effect. The officers and their new postings are: Raj Kishore Singh - Additional PCCF (Working Plan); Abhiyu Singh - Additional PCCF and Executive Director, Karnataka State Forest Industries Corporation, Bengaluru; Manoj Kumar Shukla - CCF and Executive Director, Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Rural Energy and Development; G V Ranga Rao - Additional PCCF and Member Secretary, KSPCB, Bengaluru; Ravi B P - Additional PCCF and Member Secretary, Zoo Authority of Karnataka; T V Manjunatha - CCF, Dharwad; Srikanth V Hosur - CCF (Working Plan), Dharwad; Vijay Lal Meena - CCF, Chamarajanagara; K M Narayanaswamy - CCF and Director, AYUSH, Department of Health and Family Welfare; Vasantha Reddy - DCF, Honnavar; K Chandrashekar Nayak - DCF, Davanagere and Ravishankar C, DCF and Executive Director, Chamarajendra Zoological Garden, Mysuru. IAS officer Vasireddy Vijaya Jyothsna has been posted as Managing Director, Hubballi Electricity Supply Company Limited.