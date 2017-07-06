BENGALURU: In a move that is seen to benefit the builders’ lobby at the cost of hapless buyers, the state government has decided to exempt ongoing projects from the ambit of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA) if the sale deed has already been executed or if 60 percent of the project work has been completed.

After dilly-dallying for about six months on whether to bring ongoing projects under RERA or not, the state cabinet on Wednesday approved the rules which will only marginally protect buyers who have already invested their hard-earned money in ongoing housing or commercial projects.

They can hardly expect any protection under RERA as most builders execute the sale deed much before completion of the project.

Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T B Jayachandra said the rules for the ongoing projects have been formulated after studying the provisions implemented in other states. “Our rules are better than those adopted by some of the states. We have followed the Gujarat and Rajasthan model,” he claimed.