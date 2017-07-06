KOPPAL / GADAG: Alarmed by rumours, thousands of women broke the red corals of their mangalsutras “to ward off the evil for their husbands”. The “breaking ceremonies” of corals were reported from Chitradurga, Koppal, Ballari and Gadag districts. Similar incidents were also reported from villages bordering Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Some women, who did the rituals in Koppal said their relatives telephoned them asking to remove the corals. This spread like wildfire and some also claimed that deaths took place when certain women ignored the “warning”. The women replaced their mangalsutras and are now waiting for a second set of rumors to wear their jewellery back!

While some village heads have requested people not to heed to rumours, the number of women breaking their jewellery is only increasing, according to sources. “The rumours are that five men died in Hyderabad as their wives were wearing red coral along with mangalsutras. This triggered panic among people. It is also said a research report which talks about ill effects of a software named Coral, may have been misinterpreted by TV channels which aired the news,” said a rationalist.

Phone calls on Tuesday night from distant relatives to housewives that their husbands might die if they do not remove the red beads in their mangalasutras sparked panic in Koppal. Rumours went to the extent that the ‘havala’ is said to have spoken to a housewife and her husband died subsequently. Mahendra of Bhagyanagar village near Koppal told Express that the incident created a sense of panic.

Similar incidents were reported from some Ballari villages bordering Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Mystery behind ‘Coral hysteria’ revealed

Mangaluru: Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations (FIRA) President Prof Narendra Nayak blamed some television channels for triggering the ‘Coral hysteria’. Activists in Ballari who had invited the rationalist to organise anti-superstition workshops told him that women in rural areas heard a rumour on TV and started breaking corals in their mangalsutras. A puzzled Prof Nayak pondering on the relation between coral and cancer, found his answer in an online abstract in PubMed (a reference centre with millions of citations to articles in biomedical journals). The abstract was titled; ‘Methodology of building up and validation of models for carcinogenic potentials of drugs by means of the ‘CORAL’ software.’ “TV channels interpreted it as coral is carcinogenic and went on to state that coral causes cancer,” Prof Nayak said. Corals, which are marine invertebrates, have been considered as precious minerals since centuries. “In fact, chemical compounds from corals are used to treat cancer, AIDS and pain,” he said.