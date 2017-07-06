BENGALURU: Women lecturers in government and aided degree colleges in Mysuru have been instructed to wear sarees to work from now on. This has peeved off the lecturers who felt that the department should keep track of what they were teaching and not what they were wearing.

A circular issued by the joint director of the state department of collegiate education (Mysuru region) instructs the principals of all the colleges to direct their women employees to wear sarees and not use mobile phones during college hours.

The move comes following a complaint by a lecturer from alleging that teachers use mobile phones during class hours and wear salwar kameej. The joint director has even instructed principals to implement it immediately.

Hema, a women lecturer at a college in Mandya, said, “What’s his problem we wear churidar. We are not wearing a dress which exposes.” Even department heads have demanded that the joint director revise the circular.

Dr Ajay Nagabhusan, commissioner, collegiate education, said, “We have no issues with the first part of the circular which says about banning mobile phones during class hours. But about the dress code, we have asked him to revise it. The circular will be revised and he will also issue a clarification.”