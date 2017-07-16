Home States Karnataka

Tempers run high as Karnataka DIG makes another visit to prison

The Police resorted to mild lathi-charge on the inmates when they came out from the barracks and tried to stage a protest.

Published: 16th July 2017

DGP H N Sathyanarayana Rao (right) with Jail Superintendent Krishna Kumar (left) during an earlier visit | express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tension prevailed at the Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara on Saturday during DIG Roopa’s visit, the second in five days, when some of the inmates began complaining about problems they are facing.
Jail Superintendent Krishna Kumar, along with five inmates arrived at the scene and allegedly interrupted them. Later, a team of police officials including DCP (South-East) Boralingaiah rushed to the jail to provide security after being alerted about the situation.

It is learnt that the police resorted to mild lathi-charge on the inmates when they came out from the barracks and tried to stage a protest. But police denied this.
Sources told Express that Roopa arrived around 3.30pm, and inmates who noticed it, started complaining to her about their problems and harassment by jail officials. In about 20 minutes, more than 500 inmates gathered to share their problems with her.

Jail Superintendent Krishna Kumar rushed to the scene along with five inmates who threatened another inmate Ram Murthy, who was sharing his problems with the DIG. Murthy was forced to stop talking and other inmates started shouting slogans against jail officials.
Due to the commotion, Roopa left the place after listening to some of  the complaints, but she told the inmates she would visit the jail again. She also visited the hospital and spoke to the staff. 

It is alleged that inmate Murthy was assaulted by the jail staff for sharing information with Roopa and he was dragged inside the cell after she left the premises.  Before leaving, Roopa made notings of the day’s happenings in the prison diary. However, she declined to share any details. Sources said Roopa and Krishna Kumar also had a wordy duel. Krishna Kumar was not available for comment.

Murthy’s wife Anitha, who had gone to meet him, was forced wait outside the gate for a long time. Later, she came to know that her husband was assaulted for giving information to Roopa. She s alleged that her husband was assaulted by the jail superintendent for sharing the truth about the happenings in the jail. She also said she will file a case against the official.

