Home States Karnataka

State gets HC notice over solar power plant on gomala land

In response to a public interest litigation challenging the setting up of the solar power plant in Punnyahalli village in Kolar district, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued notices to State go

Published: 19th July 2017 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2017 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In response to a public interest litigation challenging the setting up of the solar power plant in Punnyahalli village in Kolar district, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued notices to State government, Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Corporation and Deputy Commissioner of Kolar.
The division bench of Chief Justice Subhro Kamal Mukherjee and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar also issued notice to Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh-based Solar Kind India Private Limited, which is implementing the solar project.

The residents of Punnyahalli village and an advocate contended that the land wherein the solar project is being taken up was originally a ‘gomala’ land and the same was granted to the people belonging to SC/ST. According to law, the said land cannot be alienated by the grantees, they contended.
The petitioners also stated that the solar project would affect villages and wild animals as it is only 200 metres away from the reserve forest, about 900 metres from the village and 30 metres away from Morarji Desai Residential School.

Court asks KFCC to hold polls

Bengaluru: The High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Department of Cooperation and District Registrar with regard to a petition filed by seeking directions to hold elections to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce. While hearing the petition filed by producer-cum-distributor B M Harish, Justice Ashok B Hinchigeri also issued notice to the film chamber.Harish  contended that election was postponed by one year by passing a resolution on June 16, 2017, although the elections were due in June 2017. This was not in accordance with the law, the petitioner contended. 

