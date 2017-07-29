Dharam Singh cremated with full state honours

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Last rites of former Chief Minister N Dharam Singh were performed at his native village of Nelogi in Jewargi taluk on Friday evening as per Rajput traditions.

Priests guided the elder son and MLC Vijay Singh, in performing the final rites, which were conducted with full state honours.

Ajay Singh, the younger son, accompanied his elder sibling in performing the rituals. Singh’s wife Prabhavati and daughter Priyadarshini were also present.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah arrived by helicopter to pay his last respects to the first chief minister of a coalition government in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah was Singh's deputy in the cabinet.

Singh’s close friend veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, KPCC working

presidents Dinesh Gundu Rao and S R Patil, former chief minister Veerappa Moily, AICC general secretary and Karnataka incharge K C Venugopal, AICC general secretary Digvijaya Singh and leaders of various political parties were present. Seers of various mutts also paid their last respects to Singh.

Kharge breaks down

Kalaburagi: Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge could not control his emotions and broke down after seeing the body of his close friend Dharam Singh on Friday. Kharge, who arrived in Kalaburagi by helicopter, went to N V Grounds where the late leader’s mortal remains were kept for the public to pay their last respects. Singh’s wife Prabhavati who was also struggling to control her emotions started weeping along with Kharge. Kharge and Singh were friends for over 50 years.