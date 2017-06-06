SIT arrives in Ballari to probe illegal mining

Home States Karnataka

A special team, which is investigating into illegal mining on patta land during 2004-2006, has arrived in the district to conduct mahajar, sources in the SIT said.

By Express News Service

BALLARI: A special team, which is investigating into illegal mining on patta land during 2004-2006, has arrived in the district to conduct mahajar, sources in the SIT said. The SIT is probing illegal mining cases as per the direction of the Supreme Court. 

A 10-member team led by Manjunath Annigeri arrived in Ballari on Monday. The Lokayukta had also stated in its report that in the name of issuing temporary transportation permits to lift and transport iron ore on patta land (which by itself is not permissible in law), a large scale illegal mining activity was allowed to be carried out for a certain period.

Former CM Dharam Singh has been accused of allowing mining on patta land in around 80 places. However, the Mines and Mineral Act does not allow mining on patta land. 

