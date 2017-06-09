Crop insurance shocks Karnataka farmers as some get a rupee 

By Express News Service

DHARWAD: The crop insurance deposited by the government under the Fasal Bima Yojana shocked and panicked farmers of Harobelavadi village in Dharwad taluk.



A few farmers received just a rupee while others got double digits as crop insurance. Farmers who were waiting for rabbi crop insurance, updated their bank passbooks on Thursday, which is when the issue came to light.



Around 88,000 farmers are covered under the PMFBY crop insurance. Authorities claim that some farmers accounts are not linked with their Aadhar and PAN cards, which is why the step was taken.



They assured that officers will conduct a survey and after confirming the accounts, will release the amount. Around 3,500 accounts are not seeded with proper documents, said an officer.