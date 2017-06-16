Home States Karnataka

Chief Minister rides Metro, gives mediapersons a miss again

For the second consecutive day, mediapersons waited for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to address them at Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda Metro station, but in vain.

Published: 16th June 2017 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2017 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Top: Green Line metro train on a trial run between Sampige Road station and Yelachenahalli; Chief Minister Siddaramaiah enjoys a Metro ride along with ministers and Metro MD (right) on Thursday | Pushkar V, JITHENDRA M

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the second consecutive day, mediapersons waited for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to address them at Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda Metro station, but in vain. The chief minister came to the station and travelled by train, but left without granting the reporters an audience.

He arrived at the scheduled time of 5.30 pm along with Bengaluru Development Minister K J George and was taken around the sprawling station by Metro officials, with a huge number of newspersons tailing them everywhere. After the visit, he crossed the concourse area where the briefing was scheduled to take place and went on to board a Metro train from K G Metro station to Rashtriya Vidyalaya Road. S

Siddaramaiah was mobbed by TV camera crews inside the train and was almost on the verge of falling down once.

On Wednesday, the Chief Minister’s office informed at the last minute that he would not be able to make it to the inspection. It was left to redfaced Metro officials to face the media and they took the group around the station for a second visit.

The CM was on board a train on the Southern Corridor for the first time. It went from Kempe Gowda station to Rashtriya Vidyalaya Road and stopped for less than 30 seconds at K R Market and Chickpet stations.

Additional Chief Secretary Mahendra Jain said, “The CM was very happy with his maiden ride along this section. He also enquired about the progress in connection with Phase-II.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp