Berth aspirants rush to Delhi to enquire about Kharge’s health

Nandini Chandrashekar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Under the guise of paying a courtesy call on veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who underwent a knee replacement surgery recently, cabinet berth aspirants are also quietly pushing their cases.

Visits to Congress leader Oscar Fernandes and AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge K C Venugopal are all being managed with a quick two-day trip.

The intense lobbying to occupy the vacant ministerial berths will peak after the conclusion of the legislature session on Wednesday, but meanwhile aspirants have continued to make trips to Delhi during the weekends.

MLC Motamma, who paid a visit to Kharge with a women’s delegation on Saturday morning, was frank about her aspirations. “I don’t see why I should not be considered for a cabinet berth. I have done a good job in my earlier stint as minister. I fit into all the categories required, so I am suggesting they should consider me,” she said.

By fitting into all the categories, she meant that she would be a perfect replacement for Home Minister G Parameshwara whose resignation is expected to be accepted after the legislature session is over. She not only fits the Dalit category, but also is from the ‘Dalit-right category’ which Parameshwara belongs to.

Motamma, who claimed that she has the support of another Dalit leader K D Muniyappa (who belongs to Dalit-left category), is also insistent that she be considered under the women category as well.

Humnabad MLA Rajshekar Patil is also camping in Delhi. In June last year, his supporters had staged a bandh in Humnabad when Ishwar Khandre was chosen to the Cabinet instead of Patil, during the cabinet reshuffle.