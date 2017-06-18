Home States Karnataka

Berth aspirants rush to Delhi to enquire about Kharge’s health

Under the guise of paying a courtesy call on veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who underwent a knee replacement surgery recently, cabinet berth aspirants are also quietly pushing their cases

Published: 18th June 2017 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2017 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Nandini Chandrashekar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Under the guise of paying a courtesy call on veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who underwent a knee replacement surgery recently, cabinet berth aspirants are also quietly pushing their cases.

Visits to Congress leader Oscar Fernandes and AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge K C Venugopal are all being managed with a quick two-day trip.

The intense lobbying to occupy the vacant ministerial berths will peak after the conclusion of the legislature session on Wednesday, but meanwhile aspirants have continued to make trips to Delhi during the weekends.

MLC Motamma, who paid a visit to Kharge with a women’s delegation on Saturday morning, was frank about her aspirations. “I don’t see why I should not be considered for a cabinet berth. I have done a good job in my earlier stint as minister. I fit into all the categories required, so I am suggesting they should consider me,” she said.

By fitting into all the categories, she meant that she would be a perfect replacement for Home Minister G Parameshwara whose resignation is expected to be accepted after the legislature session is over. She not only fits the Dalit category, but also is from the ‘Dalit-right category’ which Parameshwara belongs to.

Motamma, who claimed that she has the support of another Dalit leader K D Muniyappa (who belongs to Dalit-left category), is also insistent that she be considered under the women category as well.

Humnabad MLA Rajshekar Patil is also camping in Delhi. In June last year, his supporters had staged a bandh in Humnabad when Ishwar Khandre was chosen to the Cabinet instead of Patil, during the cabinet reshuffle.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp