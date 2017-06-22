BAGALKOT: A 26-year-old old engineer from Bagalkot has been missing from Hamburg in Germany since Sunday. Manjunath Choori was pursuing his Masters in the German city and is suspected to have been washed away in a river, according to sources in Delhi. But the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is yet to confirm it.

Manjunath Choori

Choori’s friend Anil Deshpande, who lives in Hamburg, lodged a missing complaint with Hamburg Police. Sources apparently said Manjunath may have committed suicide by jumping into a river.

“His bicycle, shoes and clothes were found on the river bank and search for him is under way. As the river currents are too strong, the search has been called off. However, we are waiting for further confirmation. Police have found a letter in the mail box of Manjunath but not much is known of the letter and its contents,” the sources said.

Family members living in Simikeri village in Bagalkot are in a state of shock and unable to believe the information coming from New Delhi. “Manjunath had come to Bagalkot in November when his father had expired. He was depressed, but we can’t believe he took such an extreme step over the incident. We hope the police conducts a thorough investigation into the matter and traces Manjunath,” said a relative of Manjunath.

A 26-year-old engineer from Bagalkot has been missing from Hamburg in Germany since Sunday. Manjunath Choori was pursuing his Masters in the German city. On Wednesday, the family members approached Bagalkot MP P C Gaddigoudar, seeking to expedite the search operation with the help of MEA. “We hope God will help us bring our brother back safely,” said Kavita, elder sister of Manjunath. “He used to call us daily. But since Sunday afternoon we did not receive any call. One of his friends in Germany informed that he is missing. We also heard a letter was found in his room, but there is no clarity on it,” Kavita said.