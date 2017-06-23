MANGALURU :A day after an activist of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) was hacked to death in Benjanapadavu on the outskirts of the city on Wednesday, tension prevailed in parts of Mangaluru and Kalladka. Police have formed four teams to nab the killers.

Ashraf Kalayi, 35, an autorickshaw driver, was driving towards Benjanapadavu. When he reached near Karavali College, three bike-borne men waylaid his auto, chased and hacked him to death.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Mohan visited Kalladka and Bantwal towns and informed the media that they have some clues regarding Ashraf’s killers and that they would be nabbed soon.

He added that prohibitory orders have been extended to Mangaluru too and police would not allow protests anywhere in the district.

When asked why ASP C B Vedamurthy was sent on compulsory leave soon after the murder, Alok said the main intention was to ensure effective policing.