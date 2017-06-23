BENGALURU: Getting a BJP ticket for the forthcoming Assembly election in the state is going to be a tough task for the aspirants. Hitting the streets and enrolling a band of at least 100 foot soldiers in their respective constituencies for the party’s ‘Mission 150’ has been made mandatory ahead of BJP national president Amit Shah’s three-day visit to the state, starting August 3.

BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa, who chaired a meeting of heads of the district units and senior leaders here on Thursday, exhorted the party rank and file to be ready for an early poll in December.

Conveying a strong message that tickets would be given to only those who have strong voter connect, Yeddyurappa said, “Those aspiring for the ticket, including the sitting MLAs and district office-bearers, should enrol at least 100 workers each in their respective constituencies dedicated for mass contact programme. Every one of you should set aside the next 15 days for this programme and finish the enrolment task ahead of Shah’s visit.”

He made it clear that any neglect in obeying this instruction would not be tolerated. “You should be ready to show the extention workers you have enrolled if Shah asks you to,” he said. He refused to oblige when some of those present requested exemption from the task due to other engagements in the upcoming weeks.

Shah will interact with party leaders and workers from every district as part of his poll preparation and draw up strategies to win the election.

K P Nanjundi to join BJP

Leader of Vishwakarma community K P Nanjundi has decided to join BJP. Nanjundi, who was in Congress, quit the party recently after his lobbying for a MLC seat proved futile. Yeddyu- rappa met him on Thursday and formally invited him to join BJP. Yeddyurappa later announced that Nanjundi has agreed to join the party. He will be formally inducted into the party soon.