KARWAR: The INS Kadamba Naval Base in Karwar was put on high alert on Thursday after suspected entry of three people from an undisclosed location. The entry of three unidentified men was recorded in CCTV cameras installed along the compound wall and it was not clear whether the trio were fishermen or suspected terrorists. The district police too were informed but it turned out to be a mock drill.



Karwar police had even set up check posts in front of the base’s gates and at main junctions throughout the national highway-66. Police conducted thorough checking of vehicles on the highway.

Police said: “As per the information, three unidentified people tresspassed into the naval base from Mudaga village side on Thursday morning. After the CCTV footage was examined, the naval base personnel started an internal search operation within the base.”

Thankfully, all these precautions were part of a mock drill that was conducted in the naval base. This, however, created panic among locals who thought terrorists have sneaked inside the base.

As the news spread in Karwar, rumour mongers had their time stating that three terrorists had gained entry inside the naval base.

Photos of police in action were circulated on social media. This made many television channels breaking news, including the information that the naval base was under attack.



However on Thursday evening, the Navy and Police clarified that it was just a mock drill and there was nothing to worry.

Officials from the Indian Navy said as part of the mock exercise, the area was searched to ensure there is no unauthorised person hiding in the area. Since the area is a jungle, for the first time, dog squad of the state police was utilised in the search. The exercise was called off, after a thorough search, in the evening.

“It is our routine exercise and it takes place regularly at our base. This time we have included state police for the exercise. Police department cooperated with our naval staff very nicely and they actively participated in the exercise.”

INS Kadamba is an important naval base of the Indian Navy, and also home for country’s largest aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya. Currently INS Vikramaditya has been docked at the Karwar base along with other warships. And also the naval base is a prohibited area as declared by the Karnataka government.