BENGALURU: THE Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate around 500 extra buses apart from the existing schedules on June 23 and 24 in view of Ramadan. On June 26, special buses will be operated from various places to Bengaluru.

Passengers can book tickets online by logging on to www.ksrtc.in.

Advance reservation of tickets for the special and scheduled buses can be booked through 171 counters in Bengaluru City, 17 counters in Mysuru and 35 counters in Mangaluru and 230 computerized reservation counters of KSRTC located at other places in Karnataka.

A discount of 5 per cent on the fare will be extended for four or more tickets and a discount of 10 per cent will be offered on the return ticket if the onward and downward tickets are booked simultaneously.

Tickets can also be booked through the booking at cities of neighbouring states, including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Puduchery, Maharashtra and Goa.

The details of special operations like place and timings of departure have been provided on the computerized advance reservation network and KSRTC website.

Special buses will be operated from all taluk bus stands under the jurisdiction of KSRTC based on the traffic needs.

The advance ticket reservation available up to 30 days.

For more information, Call: 080-49596666

For e-booking, log on to www.ksrtc.in

KSRTC cracks down on ticketless travellers

Bengaluru: KSRTC has intensified checking of ticketless travelling on its services operated in the states as well as in the neighbouring states. A KSRTC press release stated 1,794 buses were checked and 5,676 pilferage cases were detected during May 2017. “We have collected `8,79,273 as fines from 7,187 passengers and detected a pilferage amount of `1,05,475. Disciplinary action has been initiated against the erring staff,” the release stated.