MYSURU: A temple cook who could not pay college fees of his daughter hanged himself on Wednesday.

Gangadhar

The deceased is Gangadhar, a cook at Ganapthi temple at Brindavan Extension who was living with his daughter and son.

He was unable to mobilse the `12,500 needed to pay the college fee before the last date. As his daughter was upset and apprehensive about continuing her studies, Gangadhar was deeply hurt and took the extreme step.

However, the temple authorities were not aware of Gangadhar’s problems as he had joined them recently. They decided to pay `1.5 lakh as relief to his children. Residents and members of Vinayaka Mandali have also volunteered to fund the education of his children.