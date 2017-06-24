BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader A H Vishwanath drew the curtains on a long drawn out episode by finally resigning from the primary membership of the Congress party. Vishwanath, who had sought every opportunity in the last year to criticise the Congress, held a press conference at Press Club here on Friday morning and then chose to walk to the KPCC office with his supporters to submit his resignation to KPCC president G Parameshwara.

Saying he was resigning to emerge out of a stifling atmosphere created within the Congress, he said he was nevertheless loathe to leave a party which had seen him grow as a leader.

In his resignation letter, he complained about the treatment meted out to him saying, though he was a member of the AICC, he was kept out of Gundlupet and Nanjangud bypolls. Also, he was not included in party’s programmes in Mysuru.

After accepting his resignation, Parameshwara said he would have to send the resignation letter to Delhi for acceptance as Vishwanath is a member of the AICC.Vishwanath is expected to join the JD(S) soon. He has long expressed his wish to contest from Hunsur, but H D Revanna’s son Prajwal is also keen to contest from the same place.

Kumaraswamy has however continued to deny that anyone else in his family except Revanna and himself would be contesting the polls.