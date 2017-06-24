BENGALURU: The state government will ensure a smooth transition into implementation of Goods and Services Tax. The reforms through GST roll-out will have challenges of its own and which can be resolved by constructive cooperation between the Centre and the states, and by providing training to tax collectors to overcome this challenge, Minister for Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development RV Deshpande said.

Ahead of the implementation of the new tax regime, Deshpande said that it would be critical for all stakeholders to ensure adequate preparedness for implementation of the new tax regime.

“Karnataka has been always supportive in the implementation of the GST,” the minister said. He added, “GST was the brainchild of the Congress government. It was first announced by the then Finance Minister P Chidambaram in his Union Budget speech that India would introduce GST by April 1, 2010.”