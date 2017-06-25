BENGALURU: The Governor has accepted the resignation of Home Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday evening. The resignation was sent to Governor Vajubhai Vala on Friday from the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s Office.

Though Parameshwara had resigned on June 1, Siddaramaiah had asked him to continue as Home Minister till the legislature session was over.

Parameshwara who held the posts of both Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president and Home Minister was instructed to resign by the Congress high command after they chose to continue him as KPCC president.

The acceptance of the resignation paves the way for three vacant berths in the Cabinet and appointments are expected to come through next week. Though there are numerous contenders for the post, Siddaramaiah is expected to keep the Home portfolio for himself.