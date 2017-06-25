MYSURU: The University of Mysore (UoM) has decided to strip six scientists of ‘Life-long Distinguished Professorship’ status, according to highly placed sources in the varsity. The list includes its ex-vice-chancellor K S Rangappa, Goverdhan Mehta, Tejpal Singh, H A Ranganath, Mewa Singh, T V Ramakrishna, K S Rangappa and Tapas K Kundu.

UoM was the first university in India to give this status to scientists in order to avail their experience in teaching and research. This was done as part of its centenary celebrations held last year. However, the initiative courted controversy after the then V-C Rangappa approved the status to himself at a syndicate meeting chaired by him just a few months before demitting office. An UoM professor took the matter to the Raj Bhavan and the Higher Education Department.

Later, the department rejected the proposal to grant the status to anyone. It also took objection to the procedures of selection like ‘no age bar’, there being no procedure to remove them, the post coming to an end only with their death and there being no clarity in the facilities to be provided to them.

A syndicate member said the meeting held recently decided to strip all six scientists of the honour in the wake of the state government refusing to approve the statute in this regard. This means, Rangappa who was provided a posh office in Vijnana Bhavan on the university premises for being ‘Distinguished Professor’ will have to clear it immediately.

However, Prof Dayanand Mane, Vice-chancellor (in-charge) said they have not taken any decision on the status, but the Syndicate has decided to write to the government to reconsider its decision. He added that scientists’association with UoM would have helped research scholars of the varsity.