BENGALURU: The CBI Special Court has given a clean chit to two officials of BEML Provident Fund Trust in a corruption case. The two accused were Senior Manager Soumi Chaki and Lilly Roy, Deputy Superintendent, BEML Provident Fund Trust. The Trust covers around 13,000 employees of BEML, a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Defence.

The court ordered closure of the case and FIR after accepting CBI’s final report that the complaint was made against the two for personal vengeance. The final report was submitted by Mahesh Kashikar, Inspector, Anti-Corruption Bureau, CBI. The FIR was registered on the charges of conspiracy, cheating and abuse of official position under provisions of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act.

“The investigation revealed that the complaint was filed against the accused because of personal vengeance. It appears to be genuine. Hence, the final report of closure of FIR was accepted and it is ordered that the complaint accompanied by the FIR stands closed. Accordingly, this case is disposed of,” Judge Sadashiva S Sultanpuri, Principal Special Judge for CBI Cases, said in the judgment dated June 21.

The complaint was filed by Kavita Kestur, then Chief Vigilance Officer of BEML, on August 31, 2015. Now, she been posted as Director General of RTI, Mumbai, the parental department.

“Neither Chaki nor Roy acted or performed duties in a manner which is detrimental to the BEML PF Trust. It is seen that the PF Trust has incurred loss, not because of the accused, but because of various market forces that do not come under the purview of operation of the Trust or its Board of Trustees,” the judge noted.

Along with his report, the investigating officer filed the statements of 75 witnesses and 280 documents to the court. The investigation revealed that the loss suffered by the Trust is due to the increase in percentage of interest declared by the government over the percentage of interest earned by the trust.