MYSURU: The parents of a 19-year-old girl have been arrested for murdering their daughter for choosing to marry a man they didn’t approve of.

The girl’s boy friend tipped off the police after she had not been seen around for more than three months.

Police traced the girl Shobha's father Guru Siddegowda, mother Mahadevamma and relatives Kiran, Mahesh and Ramesh to Ooty where they had been hiding since the girl’s disappearance.

Shobha’s boy friend Krishna’s complaint to the police was that the family got to know of their plan to marry secretly and decided to get rid of her.

Sources said she was beaten to death, but superintendent of police Ravi D Chennannanavar refused to comment on the arrest, saying details would be released by Monday evening.