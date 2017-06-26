MANGALURU: “There was a rumour that RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat was the man behind the Kalladka riots. As key accused in Ashraf murder case, Bharath, was identified with Bhat, the allegation against Bhat was proved now,” said Minister for Food and Civil Supplies U T Khader.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Khader said: “When Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat convened a press conference, the key accused in Ashraf murder case was seated next to him. Bhat called the press conference to inform about the issue of Kalladka violence. As the police already informed that there was no enmity between the victim and the accused, it is now proved that Ashraf had lost his life due to communal rivalry,” he said.

Coming down heavily on Udupi MP Shobha Karandlaje, Khader said: “Karandlaje suspects the role of Food Department in the suspicious death of IAS officer Anurag Tewari. The allegation against the department is far from truth and Karandlaje is eying to secure political mileage through this issue,” he said.



Khader welcomed the move of Pejavar seer Vishwesha Theertha Swami who organised an Iftar meet at Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt.