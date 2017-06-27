Signs of a camp fire at Thattekere Lake in Ramanagara district on the outskirts of Bengaluru where a crocodile had attacked a man this weekend | Pushkar V

BENGALURU: Decrying the rising incidents of visitors and tourists trespassing prohibited areas that has resulted in serious injuries, and sometimes death, wildlife officials and activists say people should respect forest areas that is home to thousands of species of rare and endangered flora and fauna.

People visiting wildlife habitats and reserve forest areas are required follow rules and regulations prescribed under the Wildlife Protection Act and Forest Conservation Act, they stressed.

With more disposable incomes over the last decade, there has been a surge in the IT crowd heading out of Bengaluru over extended weekends. They usually descend on wildlife habitats like Nagarahole, Bandipur, Cauvery wildlife sanctuary, Bannerghatta, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and the pristine hill ranges of Kudremukh.

Wildlife activists G Veeresh says, “Most tourists are not familiar with protected areas, forest sensitivity or the behavior of wild animals. They think it’s like a city area for their enjoyment only. Every weekend, irresponsible youths visiting forest areas disturb the habitat as well as movement of wild animals.”

Expressing serious concern, Chandra Naik, Deputy Range Forest Officer, Kanakpura Range, said the Bengaluru crowd, which goes out on weekends, does not seem to realise that entry into wildlife areas, if prohibited, is for their own good.

Wildlife conservationist D V Girish added, “Tourists should be more responsible and should follow all rules and regulations in a wildlife area. Drinking alcohol and entering the forest area is very dangerous to both people and animals.”

WHAT THE GREEN BRIGADE SUGGESTS

Government should frame regulations with heavy penalties and implement it strictly so that no tourist will dare violate them.

Entry of tourists to forest and eco-sensitive areas should be strictly prohibited.

Tourists should be banned from camping in tents and lighting fires in camps, fishing in forest areas and in sensitive areas where animals get disturbed.

Forest Department should book cases against people who violate the rules in forest areas.

31-year-old man washed away in flash floods

Flash floods in Shalmala river triggered panic among tourists after a 31-year-old man was washed away in the strong currents. Rescue operation to trace Haveri resident and the driver of a tourist vehicle Mohammad Rafiq (31) is under way. The incident took place on Sunday evening when a group of tourists from Haveri was visiting Ganesh Pal, a small island. The river has been overflowing for the last 2 days.