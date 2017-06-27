MYSURU: At a time when corporate companies are resorting to lay-offs and unemployment rate is on the rise, educated youth are not averse to grab any sarkari job opportunity that comes their way.

Even post graduates, engineers and MBA degree holders are now ready to become cook or security guard. In the latest recruitment drive being carried out by Backward Classes Welfare Department (BCWD) and Social Welfare Department (SWD) to appoint cooks, kitchen servants and guards for its hostels, majority of applicants are overqualified.

In Mysuru district, more than 70 per cent of the applicants are either graduates or post graduates. Some of the applicants even have BE and MBA degrees.

The minimum qualification for all these posts is, however, just SSLC and the salary ranges between Rs 13,000 and Rs 15,000.