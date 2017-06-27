The carcass of the four elephants who died by electrocution in Yadoor, in Virajpet taluk in Kodagu district on Monday. (Express Photos by Vinod Kumar)

MADIKERI: Four wild elephants were electrocuted to death in a coffeee estate in Kodagu in Karnataka Monday night. Their corpses were found Tuesday afternoon.

According to initial reports, the elephants wandered into a place called Yadoor from the Nagarahole wild life sanctuary in search of food. It is suspected they came into contact with live power lines while browsing.

Less than a fortnight ago, on June 14, two elephants were electrocuted in Kannangala.

Local people in Yadoor informed New Indian Express that the accident happened due to the blocking of the elephant corridor by private estates and due to erection of electric fencing to ward off wild elephant incursion.

Another theory is that the live wire was cut and lay on the ground when the elephant herd was passing through the estate.