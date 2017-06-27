BELAGAVI: One of the two under-trails who had escaped from a sub-jail at Ramdurg town recently was arrested at Kalaburagi on Sunday. Santosh Nandihalli and Suresh Chalavadi had escaped from the sub-jail on June 21 by cutting the steel grills of a window.

Police found that Nandihalli arrived at his home a day after he had escaped, telling his family members that was “released.” He took his mother’s cell phone and left home “within a hour”, they said. Based on the mobile network data, the team found he was in Kalaburagi and managed to arrest him there.

During interrogation, Nandihalli said he and Chalavadi separated soon after the jailbreak. He told police that that Chalavadi’s brother had supplied the steel cutter blades with which they cut the jail window. Police have also arrested one Nadaf who dropped them at Savadatti bus stant after their escape.