BENGALURU: A complaint has been lodged by an advocate against IPS officers in the state, alleging that they continue to employ orderlies despite issuing an order abolishing it. The complaint has been given to Justice A S Pacchapure, who is the Chairman of the state Police Complaints Authority.

The complaint filed by Sudha Katwa, an advocate, says that despite issuing orders on March 8, 2013, abolishing the system of using trained constables as orderlies, many continued to do so.

Starting with DG&IG R K Dutta, the complaint names 40 IPS officers and other officers of various wings.

The complainant states IPS officers Neelamani Raju, Sanjay Sahai, Boralingegowda, Malini Krishnamoorthy and other officers Daval Saheb, Manjappa Kotihal had appointed constables as orderlies after the March order was issued.