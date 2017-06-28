KALABURAGI: A seven-year-old boy drowned in an open drain near Santraswadi City Bus Stop in Kalaburagi on Monday evening.

Krishna

The deceased has been identified as Krishna, son of Rakesh Hatval. Kalaburagi received heavy rains on Monday resulting in flooding of many open drains in the city.

Krishna had gone out to play along with a few of his friends after the rain stopped, according to sources.

Accidentally the ball which they were playing with fell in the open drain.Krishna went to find the ball in the drain, fell into it and was washed away.

Joint search operation fails

Krishna’s friends alerted his parents who in turn informed the police. Search operation for the boy was carried out jointly by police, Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike and fire fighters. So far, Krishna’s body has not been traced, according to sources close to the matter.