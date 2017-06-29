BENGALURU: The much-debated and delayed anti-superstition Bill that envisages banning evil practices will be tabled in the next session of the state legislature, but in a diluted form.

Public outcry against some of the draft provisions has forced the state government to dilute the Bill by dropping the provisions related to made snana, astrology and animal sacrifices from the ambit of the Bill.

A Cabinet sub-committee headed by Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa had drafted the Bill, which was referred to Law department for scrutiny.

Thimmappa told reporters on Wednesday that some of the provisions of the original Bill have been dropped due to constraints in their enforcement. It is titled Karnataka prevention and eradication of human sacrifices and other inhuman evil and aghori practices and black magic bill.

Evil practices can be eliminated only by spreading awareness among the people and not by legislation. The draft Bill seeks to ban practices like black magic, exorcism, human sacrifice, witchcraft, aghori, made snana, killing animals by biting their neck, parading women in the naked and sexual exploitation by invoking supernatural powers.