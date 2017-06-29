BENGALURU: Students and parents are not happy with the government’s move to hike tuition fee in private medical colleges. “My daughter wants to pursue medical course but the number of seats in government quota is less and we cannot opt for private quota seat as the fee has increased. The government should take student-friendly measures,” said Nandeesha CN, parent of a pre-degree student and medical seat aspirant.

Hours after the minister announced the 10% hike, the Karnataka Religious and Linguistic Minority Professional Colleges Association said it will give seats only if the government agrees to give 25% fee hike. Secretary of the association Shafi Ahmed said that they would not part with government quota seats otherwise. There are three minority medical colleges that have 350 seats and six dental colleges that have 300 seats in total. Of that, around 88 medical seats and 75 dental seats are likely to be added to the government quota in minority colleges.