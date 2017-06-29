BENGALURU: Two government orders related to nursing colleges is causing a ripple effect in the state. While as many as 257 nursing colleges fear exodus of students as the Indian Nursing Council (INC) has withdrawn approval following the two orders, students who joined this year are apprehensive about their future.

In December 2016, the government issued the two controversial orders where it stated that INC approval was not necessary for state nursing colleges as the Karnataka Nursing Council and Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences have given approval to them. Following this, INC had announced the withdrawal of approval to the nursing colleges in Karnataka in May this year.

As the degrees of students will not be recognised outside Karnataka if the colleges do not have INC approval, many students who have got admissions for the current academic year have started approaching colleges seeking cancellation of admissions.

Fearing losing admissions, a delegation of principals of nursing colleges legation headed by Karnataka Pravasi Congress met the Medical Education Minister and submitted a memorandum requesting for withdrawal of the two government orders.

Karnataka Pravasi Congress General secretary Vinu Thomas said, “90% of nursing students in the state are from outside Karnataka and if they withdraw the admissions many colleges will have to shut down. Even the students who study here will not get jobs outside Karnataka and abroad.”

“Banks have rejected the education loan applications of students who have got admissions for the current academic year as the documents show the colleges are not approved by INC,” said a principal of a nursing college run by a prime hospital group.

Another principal said, “Many students are asking for a refund and the return of their original documents. The issue needs to be addressed immediately by the state government.”

Political leaders from Kerala also communicated to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah about the issue. Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy has written to Siddaramaiah requesting him to withdraw the orders. Reacting to it, Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil said he will discuss with the officials concerned.

There are over 400 nursing colleges in the state of which 257 had INC approval. But now the approval has been withdrawn.

Why INC withdrew approval

In December 2016, several colleges that did not have the infrastructure as prescribed by INC approached the state government. They forced the government to issue an order removing INC approval mandatory for nursing colleges which already have the approvals of RGUHS and Karnataka Nursing Council. There is also a High Court order which says, nursing colleges can function even without INC recognition by getting approval from RGUHS and KNC. Following these two orders, the INC withdrew the approval given to 257 colleges in May this year.