BENGALURU: Medical education in the state is set to become more expensive from this year with the state government agreeing to increase medical and dental course fees by 10 per cent, for the next three years.

The decision was taken during a meeting between the government and state private medical colleges chaired by medical education minister Sharan Prakash Patil on Wednesday. After three years, the pact will be reviewed again for renewal.

This year, the annual fee for a student under government quota in a private medical college will be Rs 77,000 as against Rs 70,000 last year. For students under institutional quota, it will be a steep Rs 6.35 lakh up from Rs 5.75 lakh last year, excluding books and

hostel fee.

By the time the agreement is renewed after three years (or 2020-21 academic year), the fee for medical courses would be close to Rs 9 lakh, while government quota students will have to shell out Rs 1 lakh per year. Last year, there was a 30 per cent hike in medical and dental course fees. Over the past three years, fee for government quota medical seats has increased by Rs 25,000.

Minister Patil said, “It has been agreed to increase the fee by 10% from this year, for the next three years. After that the agreement will be renewed.” However, there will be no increase in fee in government-run medical colleges, which is Rs 16,000 per year.