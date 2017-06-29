BENGALURU: The High Court on Wednesday took officials of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to task for not thinking before cancelling a plan for a building. Incidentally, the plan was approved by the officials themselves. The court then directed the officials to deposit Rs 50,000 each from their personal resources with the registry of the court within a week. Dr Justice Vineet Kothari directed all the four officials to be present before the court on July 14.

The officials are Syed Mubashir Ahmed, assistant director, South Division, Town Planning; H T Bettegowda, chief engineer, South Zone; A J Hemachandra; Joint Commissioner, South Zone, BBMP and AEE, BDA.Justice Kothari said the officials will be spared by the court only if they take sensible action on the order before the next hearing. This came after a petition was filed by Shree Samsthana-Gokarna and Shree Raghaveshwara Bharathi Swamiji of Shree Ramachandrapura Math. They alleged that the BBMP officials cancelled the approved building plan merely based on a letter by the BDA assistant executive engineer, which said the site in question was reserved for a civic amenity.

According to the petition, assistant director of BBMP (Town Planning) withdrew the sanctioned plan on January 6, 2016.The petitioners, who planned to build a Dharmashala at the site on JP Road, BSK 3rd Stage, in the city, contended that they had purchased the site long before the BDA Act, which introduced the concept of civic amenity sites, came into force.

‘Need 3 weeks to form Ward Committees’

The Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike on Wednesday informed the High Court that it requires three weeks time to complete the process of constituting Ward Committees in 67 wards of the 198 wards in the city. The BBMP counsel sought time on the ground that they have to verify whether applicants meet the criteria fixed for the appointment of members of Ward Committees. The court then gave BBMP time till July 17 to complete the process. The court was hearing a public interest litigation on solid waste management.

Janthakal mining case: HC adjourns hearing on bail plea of HDK

Bengaluru: The High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on the anticipatory bail plea of JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy to July last week in the Janthakal mining case. The Special Investigation Team had earlier sought time to get clarification from the apex court with regard to the investigation as there are multiple FIRs registered on the same set of allegations against the accused. Recording the submission of Special Public Prosecutor C Govindan, Justice Rathnakala extended the interim order asking the SIT to not arrest Kumaraswamy till the next hearing.During the hearing, Govindan produced the case diary recording the evidence in support of the contention that Kumaraswamy is needed for custodial interrogation. On hearing the arguments and counter arguments, Judge Rathnakala asked Govindan to take a definite stand on which FIR the SIT is probing and make his stand clear before adjourning the case.

Notice issued for not asphalting road

The High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Secretary of the Urban Development Department and the Commissioners of Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, over residents seeking relief from dust emanating from a mud road. Petitioner P S Gachchinakatti, a former assistant commissioner of police and a resident of Gandhi Nagar told the court that BBMP had not asphalted a half-kilometre stretch of road along side BWSSB’s Cauvery water pipeline in Vasanth Vallabha Nagar and Maruthi Nagar in ward No.197 after BWSSB raised objections in 2003. The residents wee suffering from health issues due to the dust emanating from the road, he said.