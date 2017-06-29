BENGALURU: Weak monsoon in most parts of the state has forced the state government to prepare for cloud seeding.Tenders have been called to undertake cloud seeding and it is expected to cost about Rs 400 crore, said Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa on Wednesday.

A delegation led by the Minister is set to call on Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday and submit a memorandum seeking Rs 800 crore aid for crop loss the state has suffered due to inadequate rainfall during the previous rabi season. Agriculture Minister Krishna Byre Gowda too would be part of the delegation.

Meanwhile, in Chitradurga, Gowda said that cloud seeding will take off in July last week.The state has communicated the matter to the Centre.