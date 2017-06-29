BELAGAVI: The villagers of Maan, a hamlet located in deep Khanapur jungles, are now busy clearing the obstructions that were created due to a landslide on the only approach road to their village, in Khanapur taluk in recent days.

Maan is located near Kankumbi village which is said to be receiving the highest rainfall in the state. There are no public transport facilities for the villagers as the four-km-long approach road, which links to the main road, is in a very pathetic state.

Due to heavy rainfall in recent days, landslides are blocking the approach road.The villagers said that small landslides do not worry them. But big landslides can disconnect them from other villages, which could be life threatening. The villagers have approached district authorities several times seeking a proper approach road. During the rainy season, the road turns so pathetic that even walking on it is dangerous, they said.

It may be recalled that several incidents had been reported in which villagers had been attacked by wild bears while walking on the approach road. A few villagers have even died in the attack. For several years the villagers have been demanding a proper road with trenches on both sides which can provide them with both safety and convenience to reach their village. However, their demands have remained neglected.

The villagers have now warned to stage a raasta roko if the approach road is not repaired immediately by the district administration.