BENGALURU: The Union government has granted `795 crore as compensation for crop losses suffered by farmers in the state in the 2016 rabi season. The decision was taken at a meeting of the high level committee on calamity relief chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

The high level committee examined the proposal based on the report of the inter-ministerial central team which visited Karnataka.

Karnataka Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa and Agriculture Minister Krishna Byre Gowda met Singh before the meeting and submitted a memorandum demanding crop loss compensation of `3,310 crore.The state government had in its memorandum stated that crops in about 13.72 lakh hectares worth `7,097 crore had been damaged in the state during the 2016 rabi season. According to the guidelines of the Union government, the state expected `3,310 crore from the Centre as input subsidy.

The state government had received `1 782 crore as crop compensation from the Centre for the kharif season against the demand for `17,193 crore.

Speaking to reporters, Byre Gowda said that the compensation granted by the Centre will be deposited directly to the farmers’ accounts as input subsidy. He expressed dismay at the amount granted by the Centre as the state government had expected a larger amount to provide succour to the farmers who have been reeling under drought for the last three consecutive years.

Expressing his disappointment, Byre Gowda said, “We were expecting the amount to be about `1,200 crore and I had even announced in the Assembly that we would get it. But this is `400 crore short. This amount is really short of our expectations and there is no indication when they will release this amount.”

Minister for Finance, Corporate Affairs and Defence Arun Jaitley and Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Radha Mohan Singh also attended the meeting.