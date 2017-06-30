HUBBALLI: The relatives of an elderly woman, who is suffering from gallbladder cancer, was forced to take the patient to a dharmashala (stay facility) on a stretcher from the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospital premises.

Yamanavva Karannavar (70) of Chada in Badami taluk was allegedly not attended to by the doctors. Instead of giving her treatment, the KIMS staff have allegedly asked the patient and her relatives to come next day.

When Yamanavva’s husband Mahantappa (80) told the nurse at the reception that he has no money to go back to his village or arrange accommodation here, the staff reportedly asked him to take her to the dharmashala, instead of recommending for her admission in hospital.

“She is very ill and needs emergency treatment. The staff’s reply stunned us. My son and daughter took her to the dormitory on a stretcher. The media people, who saw this incident, called some senior doctors and made arrangements to get timely treatment,” said Mahantappa.

KIMS Superintendent Dr. Shivappa Anirushetru told Express, “The administration will take action against those responsible for the same. The staff, if the doctor is not available at the cancer treatment block, should have recommended for providing emergency department to the woman.”