MYSURU: The Federation of Progressive Association has apologised for serving of non-vegetarian food at a recent event at Kalamandira in the city.Federation member and former Mayor Purushotham claimed on Thursday that the “mistake” was unknowingly done and threatened to stage nationwide protests if the BJP hypes the incident.

Addressing the media persons here on Thursday, Purushotham who also spoke on behalf of the Charvaka Social and Cultural Trust, that only beef consumption is hyped though other non-vegetarian food was also served at the event. “Not only the cow but all other animals have life”, he said.

“Hindu organisations entered the Kalamandira without permission and sprinkled gomutra (cow urine). This was unconstitutional and we have lodged a complaint at Jayalakshmipuram police station, he said.

BJP leaders Shobha Karandlaje, B S Yeddyurappa and Pratap Simha are exaggerating the issue, he said.

DSS district convener Chornahalli Shivanna said nowhere in the constitution has it been mentioned that one should not consume non-vegetarian food in government offices.

It can be recalled that consumption of beef at an interaction on ‘Right to Food - Freedom of Person’ organised by the Charvaka Trust where non-vegetarian food was served to the participants, led to tension in the city on Sunday.