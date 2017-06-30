BENGALURU: A debate on election system in India ‘Roles, Responsibilities and Decision-making Process in a Decentralized Set Up’ drew mixed response from legislators in the city on Thursday. They were divided on whether giving incentives to those who vote would be a solution to poor rates of participation during voting.

In a discussion that was organised by B.PAC in the city, N A Harris, MLA (Shantinagar), said giving benefits to those who cast their vote would draw more people to the polling booths during elections. “For instance, we could look at giving them a slash on taxes,” he added.

Elected representatives from Australia too took part. Dr Sally Talbot MLC, WA State Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for the Environment and Climate Change, said Australia has a rule for citizens where it is mandatory for one to be present at the polling booth irrespective of whether they cast their vote. “88-89 per cent people usually cast a vote. The others are fined unless they have a valid reason to justify their absence,” she said.

Prof Rajeev Gowda, MP, took a jibe at the Centre on GST. “The same government which is in power now had opposed the same concept and also the FDI.”