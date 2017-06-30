BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday asked the Additional Advocate General to check with the Speaker and Privileges Committee whether there is a possibility to sort out the matter in the interest of the system or if there is a provision for fresh inquiry against journalists who have been convicted by the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

Ravi Belagere

Justice Ashok B Hinchigeri orally instructed Additional Advocate General (AAG) A S Ponnanna after hearing the petition filed by editors of two tabloids-- Ravi Belagere and Anil Raj-- challenging their conviction.

“Check with the Speaker whether the Assembly resolution can be kept in abeyance in case of emergency, subject to the approval of the session. Let us make an attempt to resolve at the earliest and see some acceptable solution. Would you like to reopen the case and reconsider?” Justice Hinchigeri asked the AAG, while adjourning the case to Friday.

Raising objections to the petition seeking a stay, Ponnanna said that one journalist was ‘lodged’ in a hospital and another was absconding. Therefore, they are not entitled to relief.

Meanwhile, the judge also ordered the office of the Speaker to provide certified copies of the proceedings of the Privileges Committee, resolution of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly which convicted the journalists and the order passed by the office of the Speaker to execute the resolution.

The judge also asked the petitioners’ counsel to submit it to the court within two weeks.

This was after Shankarappa, the petitioners’ counsel, argued that the office of the Speaker did not provide the said copies even after he went in person seeking for them.

The officials of the Secretariat told him that the Speaker had instructed them not to give copies, he said.

Ravi Belagere likely to be discharged today

Hubballi: Journalist Ravi Belagere who was admitted to Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospital following complaints of uneasiness and hypoglycemia is likely to be discharged on Friday. Belagere has been found guilty of publishing defamatory articles against an MLA.