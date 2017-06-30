KARWAR: Karwar district court on Wednesday acquitted Venkatesh Harikantra in Murdeshwara-Hiredomme rape and murder, which happened in 2010, as the prosecution failed to prove the charges against him.

In 2010, Yamuna Naik was raped and murdered in a house belonging to a minority community at Hiredomme in Murdeshwar. Acting on the case, the Murdeshwar police arrested Venkatesh and filed a charge-sheet against him.

He was in judicial custody for nearly six years and eight months.



But the Murdeshwar police failed to prove their charges. Moreover, the DNA, sperm and other tests were not matching with Venkatesh. Nearly 51 witnesses were produced before the court by the police, but even then the police could not prove the charges. After six-and-a-half-years, the district court has finally acquitted him in rape and murder case on Wednesday.

“In 2010, I used to park my two-wheeler next to Sadiq Donne’s house where Yamuna was found murdered. But, I was arrested by Murdeshwar police even though I was not at all connected with the case. I was very badly tortured and abused. I was even forced to admit to committing the crime,” said Venkatesh.

Sri Ram Sena district present Jayanth Naik told reporters on Thursday that the police had arrested Venkatesh though they did not have any proof against him.



“Now, we will appeal the High Court for a fresh inquiry into the case and arrest the real culprits. Venkatesh, who is innocent, had to suffer a lot over false allegations made by the police,” he said.



Speaking to Express Superintendent of Police of Uttara Kannada district Vinayak Patil said, “We have not yet got the judgment copy. Once we get it, we will discuss with the prosecution and take a decision on investigating the case afresh.”