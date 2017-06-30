Notify RERA or face protest, says BJP
By Express News Service | Published: 30th June 2017 02:54 AM |
Last Updated: 30th June 2017 07:51 AM | A+A A- |
BENGALURU: Accusing the state government of bowing to builders’ lobby, BJP has threatened to launch an agitation demanding the implementation of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act(RERA), 2016 if the Siddaramaiah government fails to notify the rules for its implementation by July 10.
The Union government had passed RERA with an objective to protect the interest of the middle class. The Act came into effect on May 1 in most states of the country. However, the Siddaramaiah government has so far not notified the rules for its effective implementation in the state, BJP MLA and spokesperson Suresh Kumar said here on Thursday.
Suresh Kumar said the Siddaramaiah government is not keen on implementing the Act despite AICC Vice President Rahul Gandhi’s instruction in this regard. “Builders are more important than Rahul Gandhi
for Siddaramaiah government.”
What the rule says
- Developers must register under-construction projects with Regulatory Authority within 3 months of the implementation of the Act
- Developers will have to place 70% of the money collected from the buyer in an escrow account
- Registration is must for all commercial and residential real estate projects where the land is over 500sqm or includes eight apartments
- Each phase will be considered as a stand-alone real estate project. Promoter will have to obtain the registration certificate for each phase
- Flouting the rules will attract a penalty up to 10% of the project cost or imprisonment
- While most states have already notified the rules, Karnataka is still deliberating on whether to exclude ongoing projects or not