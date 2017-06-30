BENGALURU: Accusing the state government of bowing to builders’ lobby, BJP has threatened to launch an agitation demanding the implementation of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act(RERA), 2016 if the Siddaramaiah government fails to notify the rules for its implementation by July 10.

The Union government had passed RERA with an objective to protect the interest of the middle class. The Act came into effect on May 1 in most states of the country. However, the Siddaramaiah government has so far not notified the rules for its effective implementation in the state, BJP MLA and spokesperson Suresh Kumar said here on Thursday.

Suresh Kumar said the Siddaramaiah government is not keen on implementing the Act despite AICC Vice President Rahul Gandhi’s instruction in this regard. “Builders are more important than Rahul Gandhi

for Siddaramaiah government.”

What the rule says