BENGALURU: Political parties in the state are focusing on first-time voters for the upcoming Assembly elections and college campuses are now their most favoured destination.

Major political parties like Congress and BJP have already directed party workers to be active on college campuses. The student population is about 20-25 lakh across the state with a large majority of them being first-time voters.

BJP has instructed party workers to cover every college in the state over the next 15 days. Meanwhile, BJP Yuva Morcha is planning to launch a campaign dedicated for the youth across the state in August, mainly for students in degree colleges and universities.

Thammesh Gowda, state general secretary of BJP Yuva Morcha, said, “In August, we are planning to launch a youth campaign in a massive way. There is a directive from the party to cover students and our agenda is to reach the student community by highlighting student-friendly measures and policies introduced by the central government. We are not just concentrating on Assembly elections, our target is 2019 Lok Sabha elections.”

Not to be left behind, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Venugopal has given clear instructions to National Students Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of Congress, to be active in campuses and to take up student issues to attract them to the party.

Speaking to Express, Manjunath Gowda, NSUI president in Karnataka, said, “We have already started campaigns across the state and covered all districts except six. In the next one month, we will cover those districts too. The AICC general secretary has directed us to be active in campuses and take up issues related to students. During meetings with students, we inform them about student-friendly policies introduced by Congress government in the state and across the country.”

JD(S) too is expected to hit college campuses and launch a campaign. JD(S) student wing office-bearers will meet party state president H D Kumarswamy in this regard.

“We first want to meet our party president for suggestions. As we are meeting him next week, the enrolment campaign for the students wing of JD(S) will be launched by mid-July. We have already covered 15 districts and nominated district presidents and instructed them to work at the grassroots level,” said R Chandrashekar, JD(S) student wing president.

BJP gets 2K volunteers in a week

A week after BJP sent out open invitations to attract young volunteers for the 2018 Assembly and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, over 2,000 have registered on the party’s website. The volunteers will be called ‘election warriors’ who will be active on social media and also act as content writers, graphic designers & video editors. The target is to get at least 100 volunteers per candidate for the upcoming polls.