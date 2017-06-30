BENGALURU: Karnataka, with a high enrollment under the Value Added Tax (VAT) system, will have the highest number of enrollments from commercial establishments in the country for Goods and Services Tax.With an estimated 5.60 lakh dealers in the state, about 96 per cent of those coming under GST have already enrolled. In addition, there are more than a lakh service providers registered under GST. However, the state is not expecting it to a completely smooth ride.

Agriculture Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, a prominent member of the GST council, said the state is prepared, it does not mean that there won’t be any hiccups. “It is a major change and a complex one at that. Though the previous system with VAT and other taxes were also complex, this is going to be a evolving and comprehensive system. We expect problems with about 5 to 10 per cent of the migration, but we are planning to handle it with a soft touch,” he said.

Byre Gowda said it will take two months for everything to settle down and they were planning to continue working with the trade bodies to handle problems. “We have set up call centres and our officials are trained well. We are also conducting outreach programmes and holding meetings to familiarise people,” he added. Byre Gowda will attend the meetings on GST in New Delhi on Friday, but will not be present for the midnight launch.

Since the Chief Minister handles finance portfolio, officers in CM’s office will also be monitoring it closely. Principal Secretary to Chief Minister L K Atheeq said the state’s preparation, compared to the rest of the country, was high as enrollment under VAT was comprehensive.

“All the notifications have been issued. The Governor has also given assent to the bills. We do have some concern about the GST software. We have not received a single demo and we can only hope that the data migration will not be a problem,” he said.

While anticipating some issues with the software, Atheeq said there could have been better preparation regarding the software from the Centre’s side.

The Commercial Taxes Department has been working overtime with the preparations and apart from connecting to traders and vendors through industry bodies, they have also hosted information on their website about all aspects of GST.

Chairman of State Tax Committee of FKCCI said they have been working with the Commercial Taxes Department in conducting various programmes across the state.

“We are conducting 120 programmes in the state to educate people about GST... There are a couple of issues that have not yet been sorted out with regard to MRP and Harmonized System of Nomenclature (HSN) code. We have brought it to the notice of the officials.”

What a survey found

Training, system upgradation, product and service pricing are few concerns, according to Dun&Bradstreet, a firm that provides information on business.

Their survey, which focused on MSMEs, showed that 72% of MSMEs feel GST will have high impact on simplification of indirect tax, while 53% see a low impact on reduction in compliance requirements. Also, 54% believe GST will help them in geographical integration of business, 78 % feel it will help in internal control and compliance.