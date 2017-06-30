BENGALURU:The High Court issued notice to Housing Minister M Krishnappa, his son and MLA Priya Krishna, MLC V Somanna and Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike in connection with a public interest litigation challenging the construction of a temple inside a park on the behest of the leaders.

One S Ravichandra has filed a petition seeking a direction to the government to take over Saibaba Sarvajanika Ganapathi temple allegedly built in a park on Magadi Road. Hearing the plea, a division bench of Chief Justice Subhro Kamal Mukherjee and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar issued notice to the government.

The petitioner contended that Saibaba Sarvajanika Ganapathi Devalaya Trust had illegally constructed the temple in the park at Police Colony in Dr Rajkumar Ward and that Krishnappa, Priya Krishna and Somanna had supported the trust in achieving their motive.