BENGALURU: AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge K C Venugopal has reportedly sought a report on the number of pro-RSS and ABVP faculty members and principals working in degree colleges in the state. On Wednesday, he held a meeting with the National Students Union of India (NSUI), a student wing of the Congress.

This is when NSUI members expressed their helplessness and said that they were unable even to enter some of the colleges. Some even complained of being dominated by pro-RSS and ABVP principals and faculty members. Venugopal then asked these members to prepare a list of such faculty members and even assured them of initiating action against such teachers, said sources.

Venugopal’s move has attracted severe criticism from ABVP activists and BJP leaders. ABVP national general secretary Vinay Bidre said, “Though he is in Congress, Venugopal is influenced by Communist ideology. He cannot impose such things on our college campuses. If he wants to know the details of such teachers, he can walk into the ABVP state office any time and we will provide him the list. They can carry out student-friendly activities on the campuses, but they cannot trouble those who support our organisation.”

While NSUI state president Manjunath Gowda denied that Venugopal asked for such a list, Venugopal, however, did not deny having asked for the details of such faculty members.

“There were complaints that some teachers who were mixing politics during teaching to strengthen RSS and ABVP. Naturally, it is against the law to indulge in politics when they are teaching on campuses and we should oppose it. So, I asked them for details,” he said.