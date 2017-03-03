BENGALURU: State BJP president and former Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa has threatened to file a defamation suit against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for terming him the most corrupt leader in the country.



Yeddyurappa said Siddaramaiah has continued to tarnish his image despite he being exonerated of all charges. “I am not scared of Siddaramaiah’s criticism,” he thundered.



Yeddyurappa dared Siddaramaiah to exhibit his political will by ordering a CBI probe into the contents of two diaries seized from Congress MLC K Govindaraju and BJP MLC Lehar Singh’s houses.

He said the CBI probe would expose on paying Rs 65 crore kickback to Chief Minister’s family for giving nod to the controversial steel flyover