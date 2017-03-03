BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has moved swiftly to take the sting out of BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa’s offensive by cancelling the Rs 1,800 crore steel flyover project. The CM’s counter came within 48 hours of Yeddyurappa alleging that Rs 65 crore in kickbacks went directly to Siddarmaiah’s family.



The steel flyover was proposed to be constructed between Basaveshwara Circle and Hebbal to ease airport-bound traffic.



Siddaramaiah, who repeatedly asserted he would not continue in the CM’s post if the charges are proved, has tried to take the moral high ground by scrapping the project which was conceived during the previous BJP regime.

Hundreds of trees on Ballari Road have been

spared the axe with the flyover project being

scrapped | nagaraja gadekal



Vouching for Siddaramaiah’s clean image, his loyalists point to his track record and recall that he got his son Dr Yathindra to resign from a company that was awarded a contract to set up a diagnostic facility on Victoria Hospital premises. The award of the contract had led to allegations of nepotism.



The tactic may not prove enough to end the din over the diary as BJP leadership is seeing it as a vindication of their charge.



Siddaramaiah, who looked away when thousands of Bengalureans hit the streets demanding scrapping of the project four months ago and was keen to get the stay order issued by National Green Tribunal (NGT) against the project vacated, has provided more grist to the opposition.



“Why did the CM, who was adamant on implementing the project, suddenly take a U-turn after Yeddyurappa exposed the kickback to his family members? It has only lent more credence to Yeddyurappa’s charge,” former Deputy Chief Minister R Ashok said.



BJP leaders are determined to keep up the heat against the Siddaramaiah government over the diarygate. “Siddaramaiah has tried to project himself as clean by cancelling the project. But what about the diary notings which show many ministers having paid huge amounts to the Congress high command? A probe should be conducted to expose the entire diary scam,” Ashok demanded.



The manner in which the stage was set for announcing the cancellation of the project has further strengthened the view that it was political charade to create a perception that the decision was taken bowing to public opinion.



“A meeting convened by Bengaluru Development minister K J George with MLAs, MLCs and MPs of Bengaluru to discuss the impending drinking water crisis in the city was turned into a platform to rescue the government from steel flyover kickback scam,” Ashok said.



Though Congress is gearing up to take on the BJP by arguing that scrapping of the project was enough to prove the allegations were baseless, the BJP leaders hit back questioning what stopped the Chief Minister from taking this decision four months ago when strong protests rocked the city against the project.



The CM had then asserted, “We will not care for these protests. We know who are behind it. The project will be implemented, come what may.”

With Yeddyurappa claiming that he will soon expose fresh scams on land grab by Congress leaders and siphoning-off of BBMP funds, Congress will have a lot more of fire-fighting to do.